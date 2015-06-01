Time Warner Cable CFO Arthur Minson to leave

June 1 Time Warner Cable Inc said Chief Financial Officer Arthur Minson would step down effective immediately, less than a week after Charter Communications Inc agreed to buy the company for $56 billion.

Chief Accounting Officer William Osbourn Jr and Treasurer Matthew Siegel will be acting co-CFOs.

Minson will join privately held WeWork as president and chief operating officer, but will remain as an adviser to Time Warner Cable until the Charter transaction closes. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)