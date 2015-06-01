Time Warner Cable CFO Arthur Minson to leave

June 1 Time Warner Cable Inc said Chief
Financial Officer Arthur Minson would step down effective
immediately, less than a week after Charter Communications Inc
agreed to buy the company for $56 billion.
Chief Accounting Officer William Osbourn Jr and Treasurer
Matthew Siegel will be acting co-CFOs.
Minson will join privately held WeWork as president and
chief operating officer, but will remain as an adviser to Time
Warner Cable until the Charter transaction closes.
