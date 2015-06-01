UPDATE 1-Time Warner Cable CFO Arthur Minson leaves to join startup

(Adds details)
June 1 Time Warner Cable Inc said Chief
Financial Officer Arthur Minson would step down effective
immediately, less than a week after Charter Communications Inc
agreed to buy the company for $56 billion.
Minson, 44, will join startup WeWork as president and chief
operating officer, but will remain as an adviser to Time Warner
Cable until the Charter transaction closes.
WeWork, started in 2010, provides creative office and
meeting spaces for professionals.
Minson, popularly known as "Artie", was a deputy chief
financial officer at Time Warner Cable from 2007 to 2009. He
returned to the company in 2013 after a stint at AOL Inc
, where he was its CFO and chief operating officer.
He oversaw AOL's successful spinoff from Time Warner Inc in
2009, following their merger in 2000.
Minson received $13 million as total compensation in 2014.
Chief Accounting Officer William Osbourn Jr and Treasurer
Matthew Siegel will be acting co-CFOs, Time Warner Cable said on
Monday.
Both Osbourn and Siegel will retain their current titles and
responsibilities, in addition to their co-CFO duties.
(Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Maju Samuel)