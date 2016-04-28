UPDATE 1-Time Warner Cable's data subscriptions rise more than expected

(Adds details, shares)
April 28 Time Warner Cable Inc, which is
in the process of being bought by Charter Communications Inc
, reported a 7.2 percent rise in quarterly revenue as it
signed up more customers than expected for its high-speed data
services.
The company said it added 314,000 subscribers to its
high-speed data services in the first quarter, above the average
analyst estimate of 267,000, according to FactSet StreetAccount.
Time Warner Cable said revenue rose to $6.19 billion in the
first quarter from $5.78 billion a year earlier.
Net income attributable to common shareholders rose to $494
million, or $1.72 per share, in the first quarter ended March
31, from $458 million, or $1.59 per share, a year earlier.
On an adjusted basis, Time Warner earned $1.81 per share.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of $1.74 on
revenue of $6.14 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Time Warner Cable said it added 21,000 residential video
customers in the quarter, below the average estimate of 30,000,
according to FactSet StreetAccount.
Time Warner Cable's shares were unchanged in premarket
trading after closing at $209.19 on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Alan John Koshy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak
Dasgupta and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)