Time Warner Cable quarterly revenue rises 3.5 pct

April 30Time Warner Cable Inc, the
second-largest U.S. cable TV operator, reported a 3.5 percent
rise in revenue as it added more residential video and
high-speed data customers.
Net income attributable to common shareholders fell to $458
million, or $1.59 per share, in the quarter ended March 31, from
$479 million, or $1.70 per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose to $5.78 billion from $5.58 billion.
Time Warner Cable added 30,000 residential video customers
in the quarter on a net basis, more than the 11,800 that market
research firm Factset StreetAccount had estimated.
The company lost 38,000 residential video subscribers in the
previous quarter.
