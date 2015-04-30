Time Warner Cable quarterly revenue rises 3.5 pct

April 30Time Warner Cable Inc, the second-largest U.S. cable TV operator, reported a 3.5 percent rise in revenue as it added more residential video and high-speed data customers.

Net income attributable to common shareholders fell to $458 million, or $1.59 per share, in the quarter ended March 31, from $479 million, or $1.70 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $5.78 billion from $5.58 billion.

Time Warner Cable added 30,000 residential video customers in the quarter on a net basis, more than the 11,800 that market research firm Factset StreetAccount had estimated.

The company lost 38,000 residential video subscribers in the previous quarter. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)