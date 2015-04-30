UPDATE 3-Deal questions loom as Time Warner Cable reports subscriber uptick

* CEO declines to answer questions about M&A on conference
call
* Adds 30,000 residential video customers vs 11,800 estimate
(Adds executive comments from the call)
By Subrat Patnaik and Jennifer Saba
April 30 Time Warner Cable Inc on
Thursday reported a bigger-than-expected rise in video
subscriptions for the first quarter but gave no indication of
any merger deals after Comcast Corp withdrew its bid to buy the
company.
Since the Comcast deal was called off on Friday
after U.S. regulators raised concerns, questions have arisen
about whether Time Warner Cable is an acquisition target or if
it would go it alone. On Monday, Reuters reported the Time
Warner Cable was open to discussions with Charter Communications
Inc.
The future of the No. 2 U.S. cable provider is much on the
minds of analysts.
Time Warner Cable Chief Executive Officer Rob Marcus said in
a conference call when asked about potential deals: "We're not
really going to respond to questions about any mergers and
acquisitions."
The company said it added 30,000 residential video customers
in the first quarter, its first increase since 2009. Analysts
were expecting 11,800 subscribers. The number of high-speed
data subscribers also rose.
"We feel great about the operating health of our business
right now," Marcus said.
Shares of Time Warner Cable were down 0.6 percent at $156.98
in morning trading.
"Time Warner Cable is unmistakably investing for growth,
and that has to raise questions about whether they would be
willing to sell to Charter after all," MoffettNathanson analyst
Craig Moffett said.
Time Warner Cable said it expected 2015 operating income
before depreciation and amortization, excluding special items,
to be flat this year.
Analysts also wondered whether Time Warner Cable would follow
Verizon Communications Inc's lead and start to offer
smaller bundles to its customers, rather than traditional
packages stuffed with hundreds of channels.
Chief Operating Officer Dinesh Jain said there was still a
lot of value in the triple-play package of video, broadband and
landline services.
"In terms of skinny packages, we don't want to be pioneers
on that," he said.
Net income attributable to the company fell to $458 million,
or $1.59 per share, in the quarter from $479 million, or $1.70
per share, a year earlier. Analysts were expecting $1.87 per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose to almost 3.5 percent to $5.78 billion, below
the analysts' average estimate of $5.83 billion.
(Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty, Maju Samuel and Lisa Von
Ahn)