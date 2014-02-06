版本:
BRIEF-Fox lowers fiscal year earnings outlook

Feb 6 Twenty-first Century Fox Inc

* Says lowering its forecast, says expects total segment ebitda percentage growth rate in 2014 to be in mid to high single digit range

* Says film division's results have been below expectations, will impact full year outlook

* Says advertising revenue at fox broadcast network will be lower than anticipated due to x factor, american idol Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
