CORRECTED-U.S. FDA approves Samsung Bioepis' copy of J&J's Remicade - company
* Latecomer invested $1.3 bln in biosimilar development so far
Feb 6 Twenty-first Century Fox Inc
* Says lowering its forecast, says expects total segment ebitda percentage growth rate in 2014 to be in mid to high single digit range
* Says film division's results have been below expectations, will impact full year outlook
* Says advertising revenue at fox broadcast network will be lower than anticipated due to x factor, american idol Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Latecomer invested $1.3 bln in biosimilar development so far
* Workers concerned over future employment amid contract dispute
SAN FRANCISCO, April 21 A massive power outage threw San Francisco into chaos for most of the work day on Friday, knocking out traffic signals, paralyzing businesses and halting the city's famed cable cars.