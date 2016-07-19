Fox News anchor Kelly said Ailes made unwanted sexual advances-report

July 19 Fox News Anchor Megyn Kelly has told investigators that her boss, Roger Ailes, "made unwanted sexual advances toward her," about 10 years ago, New York magazine reported Tuesday, citing anonymous sources.

According to the report, lawyers for parent company 21st Century Fox Inc, on Monday afternoon gave Ailes, chief executive officer of Fox News Channel, a deadline of August 1 to resign or face being fired for cause.

Former Fox News anchor Gretchen Carlson has sued Ailes, claiming sexual harassment. Ailes has denied the charges. Fox hired the law firm of Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison to conduct an internal investigation.

A spokesman for 21st Century Fox declined to comment on the report. An attorney for Ailes did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Ailes was a consultant for several U.S. Republican presidents, including George H.W. Bush. He has been a confidant of 21st Century Fox Executive Co-Chairman Rupert Murdoch, who named him founding chief executive of Fox News Channel in 1996. Under Ailes' leadership, Fox News has become the top-rated U.S. cable news channel.

Ailes said in a statement after Carlson's lawsuit was filed that he would defend himself against "false" and "offensive" allegations.

Removing Ailes now, in the thick of a presidential election campaign, could pose a challenge for the network, as there is no clear successor internally, media analysts and observers have said. (Reporting By Jessica Toonkel; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)