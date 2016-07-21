版本:
Fox News chief Ailes resigns after sexual harassment claims

July 21 Roger Ailes, who built Fox News into a money-making ratings powerhouse, has resigned as chairman and chief executive of the popular cable channel following allegations of sexual harassment, according to the company.

The media executive and Twenty-First Century Fox Inc , the parent of Fox News, had been in negotiations over his departure, a person briefed on the discussions said on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Anna Driver; Editing by Bill Rigby)

