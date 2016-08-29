Fox News calls anchor an 'opportunist' over her harassment claim

Aug 29 Fox News Network LLC on Monday said
anchor Andrea Tantaros was an "opportunist" who made sexual
harassment claims against former chairman Roger Ailes only after
she was taken off the air for writing a book without permission.
Fox in a filing in New York state court in Manhattan also
said Tantaros signed an agreement to keep employment-related
disputes out of court and asked a judge to send her Aug. 22
lawsuit to arbitration.
Tantaros in her lawsuit says she was taken off the air in
April in retaliation for rebuffing Ailes' advances and
complaining to top officials at Fox News, a unit of Twenty-First
Century Fox Inc.
The network on Monday denied the claims, saying Tantaros was
taking advantage of the publicity surrounding a sexual
harassment lawsuit filed against Ailes in July by former Fox
News anchor Gretchen Carlson that led to the chairman's
resignation.
"Tantaros's (lawsuit) bears all the hallmarks of the
'wannabe,'" the network's lawyers wrote in the filing.
Fox says Tantaros lost her on-air spot because she wrote a
book, "Tied Up In Knots: How Getting What We Wanted Made Women
Miserable," and promoted it on the channel without
authorization.
The book was released on April 26 by HarperCollins.
A lawyer for Tantaros did not immediately respond to a
request for comment.
Tantaros in the lawsuit says Ailes, beginning in 2011, made
numerous comments about her appearance and asked her to "twirl"
for him. She said senior executive William Shine, who was
promoted to co-president when Ailes resigned, and the company's
top in-house lawyer dismissed complaints about Ailes.
Carlson's lawsuit against Ailes makes similar harassment
allegations, but unlike Tantaros she did not claim she was
silenced by other Fox executives and did not sue the company.
Carlson's lawsuit prompted Fox to hire a prominent New York law
firm to conduct an internal investigation.
On Monday, Fox News said Tantaros initially avoided speaking
with investigators and eventually told them she could not recall
any specific sexually-charged statements by Ailes.
Separately, lawyers for Ailes have said they plan to move to
have Carlson's lawsuit in federal court in New Jersey sent to
arbitration as well.
The case is Tantaros v. Fox News Network LLC, New York State
Supreme Court, New York County, No. 157054/2016.
(Reporting by Daniel Wiessner in Albany, New York; Editing by
Leslie Adler)