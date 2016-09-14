CORRECTED-Fox News co-presidents signed to long-term contracts

(Corrects attribution of announcement to Fox News)
NEW YORK, Sept 14 Fox News said on Wednesday
that co-presidents Jack Abernethy and Bill Shine have signed new
multiyear contracts, deals that put to rest some uncertainty
about the cable channel's direction after the departure of
former Chairman Roger Ailes.
The two company veterans were named co-presidents in August
after Ailes resigned. Former Fox News anchor Gretchen Carlson
sued Ailes in July, claiming sexual harassment. Ailes has denied
the charges but Fox News parent 21st Century Fox
settled the case on Ailes' behalf for $20 million on Sept. 6.
"Jack and Bill have been instrumental in Fox News' continued
dominance in the ratings and historic earnings performance,"
Rupert Murdoch, executive chairman of 21st Century Fox, said in
a statement. "I am delighted they've each signed new deals,
ensuring stability and leadership to help guide the network for
years to come."
Terms of the contracts were not disclosed.
The departure of Ailes, who is credited with turning Fox
News into a ratings powerhouse, raised questions about the
network's ability to keep talent and its wide ratings lead over
competitors.
Lachlan Murdoch, co-executive chairman of 21st Century Fox
and Rupert Murdoch's son, told investors at a Bank of America
Merrill Lynch media conference on Wednesday that it would be
"foolish" to change Fox News' strategy.
(Reporting by Anna Driver; Editing by Matthew Lewis)