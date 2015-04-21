INSIGHT-With a prince's backing, James Murdoch may soon ascend at Fox

| April 21
April 21 Saudi Arabia's Prince Alwaleed bin
Talal is in no doubt that James Murdoch is ready to take a much
bigger role at Twenty-First Century Fox, by far the
largest part of the media empire that James' father Rupert
Murdoch built.
"James is a giant!" said Alwaleed, a Murdoch family ally and
one of Fox's top shareholders with a 6.6 percent voting stake,
in an interview. In particular, Alwaleed points to what he says
is James' ability to grasp the digital world and understand how
it is transforming the media landscape, adding: "I really love
him!"
The billionaire prince's seal of approval - and increasing
acceptance of James by other shareholders - may be laying the
ground for Fox to give the 42-year-old day-to-day control of the
company sooner rather than later.
One person familiar with the family's thinking said James,
who is currently co-chief operating officer with Chase Carey,
could take over fully from Carey - who also holds the title of
president - as early as the end of this year.
The source cautioned that the change hasn't been formalized
and could be subject to delay. It is also unclear what title
James would take or whether there is any possibility that Rupert
Murdoch, 84, would relinquish the Fox CEO position to him
anytime soon.
Carey's contract is set to expire on June 30, 2016, but he
can leave the company as early as the end of this year with six
months notice.
Fox declined to comment. James Murdoch declined to be
interviewed for this article.
What is clear is that some key investors seem to be warming
to the idea that James has the chops to run Fox. That was not
always the case.
In interviews, some top investors who know James, and other
people familiar with the company, describe him as curious and a
risk taker like his father. But they also cite two big
differences that they like: James is less sentimental about
certain assets than his dad and he is more enthusiastic about
courting shareholders.
In 2013, James and his older brother Lachlan, 43, were
elected as directors of Fox - but only on the strength of votes
cast by the family. Assuming the Murdoch family and Alwaleed
voted for the two sons (the prince has previously said he tends
to vote with the Murdochs), it means that 71 percent of the rest
of the shareholders voting opposed James - and 90 percent cast
their votes against Lachlan.
In contrast, after James was made co-COO and Lachlan
co-chairman of Fox last year, only 24 percent of the independent
stakeholders voting opposed both their board nominations if the
same voting assumptions for the family and Alwaleed are
correct. Fox declined to comment on those assumptions.
James "really works hard just like his father," said Saad
Mohseni, chairman and CEO of the Afghan media company Moby
Group, in which Fox holds a stake. "He doesn't get the benefit
of the doubt. For him, every step of the way he has to prove
himself."
If James gets Carey's role he will be running the day-to-day
operations of a sprawling media behemoth with a market value of
close to $73 billion. It owns cable assets, broadcast networks
and movie studios, including Twentieth Century Fox movie studio,
Fox News and Star India.
The Murdochs own 39 percent of voting shares in Fox and News
Corp, the company that operates newspapers like The Wall Street
Journal and book publisher HarperCollins, through a family
trust. Fox split from News Corp in 2013.
The prospect of a Fox completely run by the Murdochs does
still concern some investors.
Many shareholders say they have great respect for Carey, 61,
a long-time Murdoch lieutenant who has worked in the role since
2009. The thinking: Carey is not only a good operator but he
also keeps the family in check - especially when acquisitions
are concerned.
"We are very happy with how things are now," said one top
Fox shareholder, adding that having the Murdochs running the
show in the top three positions without having anyone to provide
an alternative voice wasn't a comfortable prospect.
PHONE HACKING SCANDAL
A Harvard drop out, James spent his early career as a
cartoonist and co-founder of hip hop label Rawkus Records, which
was bought by News Corp.
He joined News Corp in 1996, at the age of 23 and was soon
installed as head of the company's Asian assets, including Star
India. Four years later, he was named CEO of BSkyB, now known as
Sky, that is 39 percent owned by Fox.
People close to James said one of his weaknesses was that he
wasn't humble about getting big roles at the company from such
an early age. He never quite accepted that he only got those
jobs because he was Rupert's son, said one of these people.
Still, they said James has now matured and that while he may
have been brash at times when he was younger he was successful
in improving the group's businesses in Asia and Europe.
By far the biggest setback James faced was when he was in
charge of News Corp's British newspapers and he had to deal with
the phone hacking scandal at its UK tabloid newspaper The News
of the World, which was closed as a result. Some of the paper's
journalists were alleged to have illegally tapped phones and
bribed officials in pursuit of stories.
While the alleged hacking occurred before James took charge,
his critics said he failed to recognize the significance of the
problem and didn't conduct as thorough an internal investigation
as necessary. In one oversight, he admitted he didn't fully read
an email sent to him in 2008 detailing allegations against the
paper that were made by the English soccer players union.
However, a British parliamentary committee cleared James of
any wrongdoing and the U.S. Department of Justice declined to
prosecute News Corp and Fox after an investigation. James left
London for New York in 2012.
FACEBOOK NO MORE?
For the past three years, James has worked with Carey and
other Fox executives to learn about the U.S. media market and
repair the damage to his reputation. He has started to emerge at
industry functions like the annual media mogul confab in Sun
Valley and as a keynote speaker at industry conferences.
One person who knows the family said that Rupert has been
indifferent to investors his entire career. "James is more
sensitive," this person said. Rupert Murdoch has often been
perceived to do what he likes, especially as it concerns
acquisitions, several investors said. One example that is often
raised is News Corp's $5.6 billion purchase in 2007 of Dow
Jones, the publisher of the Wall Street Journal, an investment
that was later written down by half.
Several sources say James played a key role in the decision
not to make a hostile bid for Time Warner last year. He assured
investors that Fox was going to be cautious on how fast and how
aggressive it would be in its pursuit of Time Warner, fearing
that it could overpay.
He was instrumental in last year's consolidation of its
European pay-TV assets that led to BSkyB buying Fox's stakes in
Sky Deutschland and Sky Italia, resulting in a new pan-European
pay TV company Sky according to people familiar with
the matter. Along with those big investments he was also
involved in some of Fox's digital investments in the next
generation of advertising and TV viewing, including the purchase
of a 5 percent stake in Vice, the acquisition of True, which
helps broadcasters sell digital advertising, and an investment
in Roku, the streaming video player, sources said.
"Every time I look behind me or I look ahead of me, I see
James," said David Zaslav, CEO of Discovery Communications.
Prince Alwaleed even says if James had been at the helm he
could have prevented one of the Murdoch empire's most
embarrassing stumbles - News Corp's failure to develop MySpace
after buying the social media site in 2005. "MySpace would now
be flying," Alwaleed said, "and there would be no Facebook
today."
(Additional reporting by Nadia Damouni; Editing by Hank Gilman
and Martin Howell)