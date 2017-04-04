UPDATE 3-Fox News, Ailes face another sexual harassment lawsuit

(Adds Mercedes pulling ads from O'Reilly's show)
By Daniel Wiessner
April 3 A Democratic political consultant and
Fox News contributor on Monday sued the network and its former
chairman, Roger Ailes, accusing them of denying her a permanent
hosting job after she rebuffed Ailes' sexual advances.
Julie Roginsky also said in her lawsuit filed in New York
state court that a misogynistic culture at Fox News, a unit of
Twenty-First Century Fox Inc, had not changed since
Ailes resigned last year after a separate sexual harassment
lawsuit by former anchor Gretchen Carlson.
Susan Estrich, a lawyer for Ailes, said in a statement that
Roginsky's claims were "total hogwash."
"This is about someone who wants to pile-on in a massive
character assassination in order to achieve what she did not
accomplish on the merits," Estrich said.
A Fox News spokeswoman had no comment on the lawsuit by
Roginsky, 43, who has appeared on Fox News programs since 2011
and writes a column for the network's website.
Her action followed other allegations, including at least
two separate lawsuits, against Fox News and Ailes by women
claiming they were sexually harassed by the 76-year-old founder
of the network.
Fox last year agreed to pay $20 million to settle Carlson's
claims that her contract was not renewed because she rebuffed
Ailes. A separate sexual harassment lawsuit filed last year by
former Fox News anchor Andrea Tantaros was sent to private
arbitration.
In the new lawsuit, Roginsky said Ailes in early 2015 told
her he was considering her for a full-time slot on highly rated
talk show "The Five." But the job never materialized and she
lost her spot as a contributor on the show after she declined
his advances, she said.
She also sued Fox News Co-President Bill Shine, asserting
that he failed to investigate her claims. Roginsky is seeking
unspecified damages under a New York City law that prohibits
discrimination, harassment and retaliation.
The New York Times on Saturday reported that Fox and anchor
Bill O’Reilly had paid at least $13 million to five women to
settle claims that he sexually harassed them. O’Reilly has
denied the claims.
Wendy Walsh, a psychologist and radio host who had been a
regular guest on "The O'Reilly Factor" TV show, told the Times
that O'Reilly reneged on an offer to secure her a lucrative job
on the network after she declined his invitation to join him in
his hotel suite after a dinner in early 2013. She was later told
by a producer that her regular segment on O'Reilly's show was
being put on hold for the summer, she said.
Carmaker Mercedes-Benz, a unit of Daimler, pulled
its advertising from "The O'Reilly Factor" after the newspaper
report.
"The allegations are disturbing and, given the importance of
women in every aspect of our business, we don’t feel this is a
good environment in which to advertise our products right now,"
Mercedes-Benz spokeswoman Donna Boland said in an email.
Walsh repeated the accusation at a news conference on Monday
at her lawyer's office in Woodland Hills, California. Walsh said
she spoke publicly to show other women they can fight sexual
harassment. "I want to be the voice for all women," she said.
Walsh's attorney, Lisa Bloom, called on government
authorities to investigate the workplace culture at Fox News.
A Fox News spokeswoman declined to comment on the remarks by
Walsh and Bloom, and Fox was not immediately available for
comment on Mercedes-Benz pulling its ads.
O'Reilly, in a statement posted on his website on Saturday,
said he had been unfairly targeted because of his prominence.
On Monday, Mark Fabiani, a crisis communications expert
hired by O'Reilly, pointed to an email that Walsh sent
O'Reilly's assistant in September 2013, months after the hotel
incident she described in the news conference.
In that email, Walsh thanked O'Reilly for helping her
promote her book and said she would like to resume her segments
on his show.
Walsh, in a phone interview on Monday, confirmed she wrote
the email, calling it an attempt to revive her job opportunity
at Fox.
(Reporting by Daniel Wiessner in Albany, New York; Additional
reporting by Lisa Richwine in Los Angeles; Editing by David
Gregorio and Lisa Shumaker)