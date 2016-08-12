Fox News CFO Mark Kranz to retire

Aug 12 Fox News, a unit of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc, said on Friday that Chief Financial Officer Mark Kranz was retiring.

Fox News also said that Fox Television Stations Chief Executive Jack Abernethy and Senior Executive Vice President Bill Shine would serve as co-presidents, effective immediately, and would report to Rupert Murdoch. (Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)