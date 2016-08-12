Fox News CFO Mark Kranz to retire

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 16
Jan 16 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Aug 12 Fox News, a unit of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc, said on Friday that Chief Financial Officer Mark Kranz was retiring.
Fox News also said that Fox Television Stations Chief Executive Jack Abernethy and Senior Executive Vice President Bill Shine would serve as co-presidents, effective immediately, and would report to Rupert Murdoch. (Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)
Jan 16 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
NEW YORK, Jan 15 Shareholders of bankrupt Peabody Energy Corp will seek this week to be part of a reorganized company whose prospects have brightened after a recent surge in coal prices and its stock, Barron's reported in its Sunday issue.
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 16 Trust in governments, companies and the media plunged last year as ballots from the United States to Britain to the Philippines rocked political establishments and scandals hit business.