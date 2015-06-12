Murdoch brothers' symbiotic ties to be tested in Fox cockpit

| LONDON/SYDNEY, June 12
LONDON/SYDNEY, June 12 One has been closely
involved with the family business from his early 20s and is
driven to succeed. The other had to be lured back from a
decade's hiatus from the company and has operated at the edges
of the empire.
Now James and Lachlan Murdoch, octogenarian media baron
Rupert's only sons, are teaming up at the helm of Twenty-First
Century Fox Inc, the crown jewel of the empire their
father built.
James Murdoch, 42, is set to be elevated to chief executive
of the entertainment company that is home to "The Simpsons" and
movie franchises like "Planet of the Apes." Lachlan, 43, will
become co-executive chairman with his father as executive chair,
a source familiar with the situation said on Thursday,
describing the arrangement as a partnership between the
brothers.
Those who know them say the Murdoch brothers could not be
more different in style and approach to business, where James is
seen to have a much harder edge.
"They are very, very, very different," said a source who
knows the family. "Lachlan's less confrontational than his
brother, he's easy going, he's not got that same sort of naked
ambition."
Both, however, have been raised by a father who lived and
breathed the News Corp business. "It's hard to explain: it's not
a normal family; they have been bought up as part of a dynasty
with a clear understanding that the business came first," said
the source who knows the family.
The differences could work in their favor as James focuses
more on the operational side of the business and Lachlan works
with his father on strategic issues.
"They have a good understanding of what each other's
strengths are," the person said of the brothers, whose filial
loyalties were on full display when Lachlan hobbled into High
Court in London with his leg in a cast when James appeared
regarding the phone hacking scandal that bedeviled Murdoch's UK
newspapers starting in 2011.
RETURN TO THE FOLD
A former News Corp senior employee who asked not to be
identified said there had never been "even a hint of" sibling
rivalry between the two.
James has had a laser focus on the family business since he
joined News Corp following a brief foray into a hip-hop record
business after dropping out of Harvard.
That led to the technical and international experience that
has left many analysts and investors impressed by his media
business chops. It also meant that he had to deal with the
hacking scandal, whose aftermath he was accused by some of
mishandling, although he was cleared of any wrongdoing.
Lachlan, who had been seen as Murdoch's natural heir
apparent before resigning as deputy News Corp chief operating
officer in 2005 after clashing with executives in New York, has
taken a more circuitous route back to the top of the family
empire.
He mostly focused on interests in Australia while remaining
a director at News Corp and Fox until 2014, when he was named to
his current position as non-executive co-chairman of the board
at both companies - a return to the fold long desired by his
father.
One key question left unanswered by the brothers' joint
promotion to the upper echelons of Fox is who, if anyone, will
be looking after the print portion of Murdoch's holdings,
grouped into News Corp and long their father's
sentimental favorite.
When James Murdoch was named Fox chief operating officer in
March 2014, it was assumed that Lachlan, who at the time was
also promoted to non-executive co-chairman of both Fox and News
Corp, would focus on the latter.
The former News Corp employee believes that is still the
case, but Lachlan plans to move to Los Angeles, where Fox's
movie studios are based.
James may not share his father's passion for print,
especially after his rough ride overseeing News Corp's British
newspapers.
"James sees himself as responsible for Fox and has really
not wanted to touch the newspapers with a barge pole, and for a
considerable period of time," said Claire Enders, founder of
Enders Analysis.
(Additional reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Writing by Christian
Plumb)