UPDATE 1-Fox News ratings top basic cable in first quarter

March 29 Fox News Channel's total day and
primetime ratings topped all U.S. basic cable channels from
January through March, the first time in the network's history
that it has led basic cable in both categories for a full
quarter, according to Nielsen data.
The network owned by Rupert Murdoch's 21st Century Fox
, founded nearly 20 years ago, averaged nearly 1.4
million total-day viewers over the quarter and 2.4 million
primetime viewers.
Coverage of the U.S. presidential campaign and the candidacy
of Republican businessman Donald Trump have helped boost
audiences for cable news.
During the first quarter, Fox News hosted a Republican
presidential debate that attracted 17 million viewers and drew
the highest-rated primary night audience in cable news history
on March 15.
