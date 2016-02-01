Fox to offer some employees buyouts to save costs

Feb 1 Twenty-First Century Fox said it would offer some of its employees voluntary exit options with "generous" benefit packages, with the aim of reducing costs.

"Some colleagues from Fox Networks Group and 20th Century Fox will be offered a generous benefit package if they opt to voluntarily leave the company," a Fox spokesperson said in an e-mailed statement on Monday.

The media and film company is targeting $250 million in cost cuts, CNBC tweeted, citing Dow Jones.