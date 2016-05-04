Twenty-First Century Fox reports 5.7 percent rise in revenue

May 4 Twenty-First Century Fox Inc, owner of cable channels including Fox News as well as the Twentieth Century Fox movie studio, reported a 5.7 percent rise in quarterly adjusted revenue as advertising sales and affiliate fees rose.

Revenue excluding the sale of Fox's direct broadcast satellite TV businesses rose to $7.23 billion from $6.84 billion in the third quarter ended March 31, the company said on Wednesday.

However, net income attributable to shareholders fell to $841 million, or 44 cents per share, from $975 million, or 46 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)