Fox revenue rises 1.2 pct as cable network business grows

May 6 Rupert Murdoch-controlled Twenty-First Century Fox Inc reported a 1.2 percent rise in quarterly adjusted revenue, helped by growth in its cable network business and the box office success of "Taken 3" and "Kingsman: The Secret Service".

Net income attributable to shareholders fell to $975 million, or 46 cents per share, in the third quarter ended March 31, from $1.05 billion, or 47 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell to $6.84 billion from $8.22 billion, reflecting the sale of the Direct Broadcast Satellite Television businesses, Sky Italia and Sky Deutschland AG to Sky Plc in November 2014.

On an adjusted basis, revenue rose to $6.84 billion from $6.76 billion. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)