Fox revenue rises 1.2 pct as cable network business grows

May 6 Rupert Murdoch-controlled Twenty-First
Century Fox Inc reported a 1.2 percent rise in
quarterly adjusted revenue, helped by growth in its cable
network business and the box office success of "Taken 3" and
"Kingsman: The Secret Service".
Net income attributable to shareholders fell to $975
million, or 46 cents per share, in the third quarter ended March
31, from $1.05 billion, or 47 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue fell to $6.84 billion from $8.22 billion, reflecting
the sale of the Direct Broadcast Satellite Television
businesses, Sky Italia and Sky Deutschland AG to Sky Plc
in November 2014.
On an adjusted basis, revenue rose to $6.84 billion from
$6.76 billion.
