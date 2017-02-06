版本:
Twenty-First Century Fox revenue rises 4.2 pct

Feb 6 Twenty-First Century Fox Inc reported a 4.2 percent rise in quarterly revenue, as its television unit benefited from hosting the baseball World Series and its cable news channel enjoyed strong ratings during the U.S. presidential campaign.

The Rupert Murdoch-controlled company's revenue increased to $7.68 billion in second quarter ended Dec. 31 from $7.38 billion a year earlier.

Net income attributable to shareholders jumped to $856 million, or 46 cents per share, from $672 million, or 34 cents per share. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru and Jessica Toonkel in New York; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
