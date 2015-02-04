CORRECTED-Fox second-quarter revenue beats analysts' estimates

(Corrects to say revenue fell, not rose in the third paragraph)
Feb 4 Twenty-First Century Fox Inc's
quarterly revenue beat analysts' estimates, helped by growth in
its cable network and film studio businesses.
Net income attributable to shareholders jumped to $6.21
billion, or $2.88 per share, in the second quarter Dec 31, from
$1.21 billion, or 53 cents per share, a year earlier.
The company, helmed by media mogul Rupert Murdoch, said
revenue fell to $8.06 billion from $8.16 billion.
Analysts, on average, had expected a profit of 42 cents, on
revenue of $7.36 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
(Reporting by Anya George Tharakan and Lehar Maan in Bengaluru;
Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)