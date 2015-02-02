BRIEF-Lindsay Lohan, mother file defamation lawsuit against Fox News over cocaine comment

Feb 2 Twenty-First Century Fox Inc : * Actress lindsay lohan and her mother dina lohan file defamation lawsuit

against fox news, tv host sean hannity -- court filing * Lawsuit claims guest commentator michelle fields falsely said on hannity show

it was a "matter of fact" that the lohans used cocaine with each other * Lawsuit calls fields comment a "malicious innuendo" to suggest lindsay lohan

might join list of Hollywood celebrities who die from substance abuse * Lawsuit filed in New York state court seeks compensatory and punitive damages