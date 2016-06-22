Twilio looks to brave Brexit jitters with U.S. IPO

| June 22
June 22 Communications software provider Twilio
Inc is expected to price its $140 million U.S. initial
public offering on Wednesday, a rare technology stock market
debut, one day before Britain holds a referendum on its European
Union membership.
Twilio's software is used by large companies such as
car-hailing service Uber to allow drivers to speak and
text with passengers without exchanging contact information.
IPOs are susceptible to wild market swings as investors
struggle to value new shares, and the U.S. stock market has been
particularly volatile ahead of the so-called Brexit vote on
Thursday.
Anxiousness over the vote has contributed to jolts in the
Market Volatility Index, which measures investor
nervousness. Last Monday, the index jumped 23 percent.
Last week, event technology provider PSAV Inc
postponed its U.S. IPO, citing unfavorable equity market
conditions. Food manufacturer and supplier AdvancePierre Foods
Inc changed its plan to go public this week,
according to a source familiar with the matter, who asked not to
be named because the IPO timing had not been made public.
AdvancePierre could not be immediately reached for comment.
Still, sources familiar with Twilio's IPO said it received
warm welcome from investors last week. San Francisco-based
Twilio, whose business is mainly in the United States, is not
likely to be affected if Britain leaves the EU.
Moreover, mutual fund manager T. Rowe Price Group Inc
, a late-stage investor in Twilio, has publicly
expressed an interest in buying 15 percent of Twilio's IPO.
While the offer is not binding, such an endorsement could boost
Twilio's appeal with other investors.
"In a market like this, if you put that on the cover from
the get-go, it's a bullish signal," Kristin DeClark, head of
technology equity capital markets at Deutsche Bank, said,
without specifically referring to Twilio.
Such insider participation is not uncommon. Of the last 25
U.S. technology debuts, eight had pre-IPO investors either on
the IPO cover or buying in a private placement.
Twilio is pricing itself conservatively, market sources
said. While not profitable, it has won favor touting a
fast-growing business model that does not require marketing
spend to boost revenue. The IPO also follows a string of
high-profile and large technology acquisitions, that have
boosted corporate valuations in the sector.
"It doesn't look like the company fundamentals will be hit
by some of the macro-events, because it's riding on a wave of
new technology," said Kathleen Smith, principal at Renaissance
Capital LLC, which manages IPO-focused exchange-traded funds.
A successful market debut by Twilio may help stimulate the
2016 U.S. technology IPO market. Such IPOs have raised a total
of $322 million so far this year, down 90 percent from $3.35
billion over the same period last year, according to Thomson
Reuters data.
(Reporting by Lauren Hirsch; Editing by Richard Chang)