UPDATE 1-Twilio IPO exceeds expectations, despite Brexit angst

By Lauren Hirsch
June 22 Communications software provider Twilio
Inc on Wednesday defied stock market volatility
prompted by Britain's referendum on European Union membership by
raising $150 million, a higher amount than it had originally
targeted.
Market jitters and fluctuations in technology stocks have
kept investors skittish about the sector, making Twilio's
offering only the third U.S. technology IPO of 2016. Uncertainty
over the so-called Brexit vote, scheduled for Thursday, added to
the volatility.
San Francisco-based Twilio priced $10 million shares on
Wednesday at $15, above its previously indicated $12-$14 range,
according to a statement.
Twilio, which was valued at roughly $1 billion in its last
fundraising round in July 2015, according to a regulatory
filing, is being closely watched by other so-called "unicorns,"
private companies valued at more than $1 billion. Though these
companies have lured plenty of investors in the private
fundraising market, no venture-backed unicorns had broken
through the IPO market this year.
Twilio won early favor with investors by touting a
fast-growing business model that does not require marketing
expenditure to boost revenue. The IPO also follows a string of
high-profile and large technology acquisitions that have boosted
corporate valuations in the sector.
Mutual fund manager T. Rowe Price Group Inc, a
late-stage investor in Twilio, had publicly registered an
interest in buying 15 percent of the IPO. While the offer was
not binding, it helped boost Twilio's appeal with other
investors.
This helped overcome stock market volatility. On Wednesday,
the Market Volatility Index, which measures investor
nervousness, breached its warning threshold of 20, rising as
high as 21.2.
Twilio's software is used by large companies such as
car-hailing service Uber to allow drivers to speak and text with
passengers without exchanging contact information.
Twilio will list on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange
under the symbol "TWLO."
Goldman Sachs & Co, J.P. Morgan and Allen & Company LLC are
among the underwriters on the IPO.
(Reporting by Lauren Hirsch in New York; Editing by Sandra
Maler and Andrew Hay)