UPDATE 2-Twilio's results, forecast beat estimates on strong demand

By Rishika Sadam
Aug 8 Twilio Inc, a developer-focused
messaging and voice services provider, posted a
bigger-than-expected 70 percent jump in quarterly revenue and
forecast current-quarter revenue above analysts' estimates due
to strong demand.
Twilio's first quarterly report, in which it also posted a
smaller-than-expected loss, since going public in June helped
ease concerns about revenue concentration from key clients.
"We expect to add new customers in the coming quarters. As
our customers are growing their businesses and they have more
end-users to communicate with ... that also grows Twilio's
opportunity and revenue," Chief Executive Jeff Lawson told
Reuters.
Twilio's software allows large companies such as Netflix Inc
, WhatsApp and Uber to speak with and text
customers without exchanging contact information.
The company said it added New York Times Co and
Salesforce.com Inc to its customers in the second
quarter, while its active customer accounts rose 45 percent to
30,780 as of June 30.
That helped Twilio's total revenue soar to $64.51 million
from $37.95 million a year earlier, and easily beat analysts
average estimate of $58.22 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Twilio, which calls itself 'a company founded by the
developers for the developers', expanded its collaboration with
Amazon.com Inc's Amazon Web Services in July.
Some analysts had expressed concern about the concentration
of Twilio's revenue coming from key clients. WhatsApp accounted
for about 15 percent of its total revenue in the first quarter.
Twilio third-quarter revenue forecast helped ease those
concerns. It forecast revenue of $63 million to $65 million,
easily higher than analysts' estimates of $60.55 million.
San Francisco-based Twilio's net loss attributable to common
shareholders widened to $10.99 million in the second quarter
from $9.58 million a year earlier.
On a per share basis, its loss fell to 45 cents per share
from 52 cents due a rise in the count of its outstanding shares.
Excluding items, it lost 8 cents per share, less than
analysts' estimates of 14 cents.
The company forecast a third-quarter adjusted loss of 9
cents to 10 cents per share, compared with analysts' estimates
of a loss of 10 cents.
Twilio's IPO on June 23 was the first offering in 2016 from
a technology "unicorn", private companies valued at more than $1
billion. The stock had nearly tripled from its IPO price of $15
through Monday's close of $42.50.
The company's shares were at $42 in after-hours trading on
Monday.
