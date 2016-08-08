UPDATE 2-Twilio's results, forecast beat estimates on strong demand

(Adds forecast, background, details, shares)

By Rishika Sadam

Aug 8 Twilio Inc, a developer-focused messaging and voice services provider, posted a bigger-than-expected 70 percent jump in quarterly revenue and forecast current-quarter revenue above analysts' estimates due to strong demand.

Twilio's first quarterly report, in which it also posted a smaller-than-expected loss, since going public in June helped ease concerns about revenue concentration from key clients.

"We expect to add new customers in the coming quarters. As our customers are growing their businesses and they have more end-users to communicate with ... that also grows Twilio's opportunity and revenue," Chief Executive Jeff Lawson told Reuters.

Twilio's software allows large companies such as Netflix Inc , WhatsApp and Uber to speak with and text customers without exchanging contact information.

The company said it added New York Times Co and Salesforce.com Inc to its customers in the second quarter, while its active customer accounts rose 45 percent to 30,780 as of June 30.

That helped Twilio's total revenue soar to $64.51 million from $37.95 million a year earlier, and easily beat analysts average estimate of $58.22 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Twilio, which calls itself 'a company founded by the developers for the developers', expanded its collaboration with Amazon.com Inc's Amazon Web Services in July.

Some analysts had expressed concern about the concentration of Twilio's revenue coming from key clients. WhatsApp accounted for about 15 percent of its total revenue in the first quarter.

Twilio third-quarter revenue forecast helped ease those concerns. It forecast revenue of $63 million to $65 million, easily higher than analysts' estimates of $60.55 million.

San Francisco-based Twilio's net loss attributable to common shareholders widened to $10.99 million in the second quarter from $9.58 million a year earlier.

On a per share basis, its loss fell to 45 cents per share from 52 cents due a rise in the count of its outstanding shares.

Excluding items, it lost 8 cents per share, less than analysts' estimates of 14 cents.

The company forecast a third-quarter adjusted loss of 9 cents to 10 cents per share, compared with analysts' estimates of a loss of 10 cents.

Twilio's IPO on June 23 was the first offering in 2016 from a technology "unicorn", private companies valued at more than $1 billion. The stock had nearly tripled from its IPO price of $15 through Monday's close of $42.50.

The company's shares were at $42 in after-hours trading on Monday. (Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)