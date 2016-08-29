Twin Butte Energy debenture holders reject proposed takeover deal

CALGARY, Alberta Aug 29 Twin Butte Energy Ltd
debenture holders voted to reject a takeover bid by
Hong Kong's privately held Reignwood Resources Holding Pte Ltd
on Monday, throwing the cash-strapped Canadian oil and gas
producer's financial future into uncertainty.
Under the proposed terms of the deal, announced in June,
shareholders would have received 6 Canadian cents per share
while long-term debtholders would have received C$140 per C$1000
amount of debentures, or essentially 14 Canadian cents to the
dollar.
But following a rebellion led by Murray Bockhold of Bockhold
Investment Management Group, who argued they should be entitled
to more, only 32 percent of debenture holders voted in favor of
the deal, well below the two-thirds required. Shareholders voted
76 percent in favor of the Reignwood takeover.
In a news release Rob Wollman, chief executive of
Calgary-based Twin Butte said as a result of the vote the
arrangement with Reignwood could be terminated by either party.
It also means the grace period granted to Twin Butte by its
senior lenders is over, giving them the right to demand
repayment of the company's bank debt and appoint a receiver to
liquidate assets.
Twin Butte was producing around 13,000 barrels of oil
equivalent per day in the second quarter of 2016, down 27
percent from the same period last year, and focuses on medium
and heavy oil operations around the Alberta-Saskatchewan border.
(Reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by Bernard Orr)