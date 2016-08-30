Twin Butte debenture holders make new proposal on Reignwood deal - source

CALGARY, Alberta Aug 30 Twin Butte Energy
debenture holders, who on Monday rejected a takeover
bid by Reignwood Resources Holding Pte Ltd, have made an
alternative proposal on the deal to the Canadian oil producer's
special committee, a source familiar with the situation said on
Tuesday.
The source, who is not authorised to speak to the media,
said the proposal represented a better deal for debenture
holders than what Reignwood had suggested but declined to give
specifics.
Twin Butte's long-term debtholders voted against the
proposal by Hong Kong's privately held Reignwood to pay C$140
for every C$1000 amount of debentures, or 14 Canadian cents to
the dollar.
The source said debenture holders were hopeful that with
Reignwood's initial offer voted down, there would be scope for a
more "meaningful dialogue," although there had been no response
from Twin Butte's special committee.
The special committee of non-management directors was formed
during a strategic review process started last December of the
cash-strapped company's operations and assets.
Twin Butte did not immediately respond to a request for
comment.
The company was producing around 13,000 barrels of oil
equivalent per day in the second quarter of 2016, down 27
percent from the same period last year. It focuses on medium and
heavy oil operations around the Alberta-Saskatchewan border.
(Reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by Dan Grebler)