UPDATE 1-Twin Butte Energy to buy Emerge Oil & Gas

Nov 13 Canada's Twin Butte Energy Ltd said it will buy Emerge Oil & Gas Inc for about C$105 million ($103 million) in a stock deal to increase its oil reserves and production.

Under the deal, Emerge Oil & Gas shareholders will receive 0.585 Twin Butte shares for every share they hold and Twin Butte will assume C$63 million in debt.

As per the exchange ratio, Emerge shareholders will get C$1.13 per share based on Twin Butte's Friday closing price of C$1.94 on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

The deal value works out to be about C$105 million based on 92.37 million outstanding Emerge shares as per Reuters data.

The deal gives Emerge shareholders a premium of 14 percent based on the stock's closing price of 99 Canadian cents on Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

($1 = 1.013 Canadian dollars)