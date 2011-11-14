UPDATE 1-Twin Butte Energy to buy Emerge Oil & Gas

BRIEF-Cemtrex reports Q1 earnings per share $0.14
* Cemtrex, Inc (CETX) fy 2017 q1 net income up 103 pct, EBITDA up 138 pct and EPS increasing 56 pct
Nov 13 Canada's Twin Butte Energy Ltd said it will buy Emerge Oil & Gas Inc for about C$105 million ($103 million) in a stock deal to increase its oil reserves and production.
Under the deal, Emerge Oil & Gas shareholders will receive 0.585 Twin Butte shares for every share they hold and Twin Butte will assume C$63 million in debt.
As per the exchange ratio, Emerge shareholders will get C$1.13 per share based on Twin Butte's Friday closing price of C$1.94 on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
The deal value works out to be about C$105 million based on 92.37 million outstanding Emerge shares as per Reuters data.
The deal gives Emerge shareholders a premium of 14 percent based on the stock's closing price of 99 Canadian cents on Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Matt Driskill)
($1 = 1.013 Canadian dollars)
* Array Biopharma reports financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2017
* CEO Camillo Pane says seek to divest non-core portfolio of brands that represent 6-8 percent of combined portfolio of revenue - media call Further company coverage: