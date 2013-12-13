Twitter users revolt over changes to abusive behavior policy

| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Dec 12 Twitter Inc
encountered a user revolt for the first time as a public company
after it tweaked its "block" function on Thursday, prompting an
outcry from those who said the new policy empowered perpetrators
of online abuse.
Users could previously prevent their harrassers from
following them or interacting with their tweets. Under the new
rules, a blocked user can view or tweet at the person who
blocked him or her, but that activity will be rendered invisible
to the victim as if the offending account did not exist.
Twitter said Thursday that the change was meant to protect
victims of harassment who wanted to filter out abusive messages
but feared that the act of blocking a user would prompt
retaliation.
Responding to a wave of criticism, Chief Executive Dick
Costolo said on Twitter Thursday evening that the new features
were widely requested by victims of abuse.
But many were not convinced. Within hours, the service was
flooded with angry users, including many who did not understand
the nuances of the new policy and hundreds had signed an online
petition to reverse the change.
"New @twitter block policy is like a home security system
that instead of keeping people out puts a blindfold on YOU when
they come in," said user @edcasey.
"Just ignore them & they'll stop" is a dangerous thing to
say to bullied kids & a dangerous thing to say to
stalked/harassed Twitter users," wrote @red3blog, another user.
Keeping abuse in check is a sensitive issue for the company,
which needs to keep hold of existing users and attract hundreds
of millions of new ones to justify the stratospheric valuation
that investors have placed on its stock.
Twitter shares have risen 35 percent to $55.33 the past two
weeks on investor expectations that the company can sustain its
growth for years and mature into an Internet powerhouse.
The changes were announced Thursday after the market close.
The controversy highlighted Twitter's growing dilemma over
how it should police the freewheeling service or stamp out
abuse.
Twitter, which once espoused a radically hands-off approach
to moderating content, was pressed in August to strengthen its
"report abuse" functions after two high-profile women in the
United Kingdom, feminist and journalist Caroline Criado-Perez
and Labour Party politician Stella Creasy, were subjected to a
deluge of death and rape threats.
Twitter's top executive in the U.K. Tony Wang, and Del
Harvey, the head of its trust and safety team, issued personal
apologies to the women after revising Twitter's rules.
Executives rushed into a meeting Thursday night at Twitter's
San Francisco offices to discuss the uproar, a rare event for a
company that for the most part has historically been hailed for
championing its users, who now number more than 250 million
worldwide.
Although Twitter has made unpopular design tweaks, it has
maintained a better policy record than social media rival
Facebook Inc, which has repeatedly upset users over the
past decade with abrupt changes to its privacy policies.