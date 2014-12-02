Twitter unveils improved tools to report harassment - TRFN

NEW YORK, Dec 2 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) -
T witter announced on Tuesday improvements to simplify
the way users report abuse and harassment on the social media
platform.
The company said it will now require less information from
users flagging inappropriate content and that it will be easier
to submit tweets and accounts for review, even when wrongful
behaviour is simply observed and not received directly.
"We are nowhere near being done making changes in this
area," Shreyas Doshi, director of product management and user
safety said in a message posted on Twitter's website.
"In the coming months, you can expect to see additional user
controls, further improvements to reporting and new enforcement
procedures for abusive accounts."
Users also will be able to view all the accounts they have
blocked in a new blocked accounts page accessible from the
settings menu on Twitter.
The changes, which will be rolled out to all users in the
next few weeks, include modifications designed to speed up
Twitter's response by better streamlining and prioritising
reports of abusive content, technology news website The Verge
reported.
A way to block multiple accounts at once also appears to be
in the works, according to The Verge.
Twitter has faced criticism in the past over a response to
harassment and abuse deemed too lax by many of its users.
In December last year, the company was forced to nix a
change to its "block" feature under criticism that the new
policy still allowed blocked users to interact with those who
had blocked them..
Earlier this year, a survey by online advocacy groups found
that nearly half of Americans under the age of 35 have been
bullied, harassed or threatened online.
Twenty-four percent of the people surveyed said the
harassment happened on Twitter.
(Reporting by Maria Caspani, Editing by Lisa Anderson)