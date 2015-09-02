Twitter announces global expansion of self-service ads platform

Sept 2 Microblogging website operator Twitter Inc said it had expanded its self-service ads platform to more than 200 countries and territories from 33 countries.

Small and medium-sized businesses can now reach their target audiences on Twitter in 15 languages, Twitter said in a blog post on Wednesday. (bit.ly/1hygFYa)

The company said it had about 100,000 advertisers. (Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)