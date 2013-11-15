Twitter introduces self-serve ads outside U.S.

| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Nov 14 Twitter Inc said
on Thursday it would introduce self-serve ads for small- and
medium-sized businesses in three countries outside the United
States, marking one of its first moves to expand revenue as a
publicly listed company.
Businesses in the United Kingdom, Ireland and Canada will be
able to buy "promoted" ads that can be shown to targeted Twitter
users beginning this week, the company said.
Twitter held a successful initial public offering last week
that raised $1.8 billion. Its stock price has since soared,
implying a market capitalization of more than $24 billion.
Twitter, which made $317 million in revenue in 2012,
generates the majority of its sales through selling ad packages
directly to large companies and international brands such as
Verizon Communications Inc or Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
. But analysts believe it has the potential to
greatly boost sales by letting smaller businesses buy automated
ads without the help of Twitter salespeople.
Google Inc, for instance, became an online
advertising powerhouse by automating its ad-buying capabilities
for small- and medium-sized business.
Twitter gave U.S. businesses early access to the self-serve
program earlier this year. The company has said it intends to
eventually roll out the program around the world.
Analysts expect Twitter to make more than $1.1 billion in
2014 revenue, according to Thomson Reuters data.