Twitter begins integrating advertising software

| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Feb 20 Twitter Inc said on
Wednesday it is opening up its platform to third-party
advertising management software, taking another step to
establish its ad-based business model ahead of an initial public
offering.
The ads application programming interface, or API, would
allow advertisers to connect their existing ad management
software to their Twitter account to automate ads on the
micro-messaging platform.
Twitter said that it would begin by integrating with ad
software by Adobe Systems Inc, Salesforce Inc,
Hootsuite, SHIFT and TBG Global.
"With the Ads API, marketers now have more tools in their
arsenal to help them deliver the right message, to the right
audience, on the desktop and on mobile devices - all at scale,"
Twitter product manager April Underwood wrote in a blog post.
Under pressure to show growing revenues, Twitter in recent
years has ramped up its ad-serving capabilities while building a
sales staff to woo corporate marketers. The firm said last year
it would allow marketers to target Twitter users based on a
profile of their perceived interests and by location.
Twitter makes money every time a user clicks or retweets a
"promoted" message paid for by an advertiser. The new API would
allow great automation for advertisers, who previously had to
manually write every promoted tweet.
In 2013, Twitter's ad revenues are expected to grow nearly
90 percent to $545 million, according to eMarketer which noted
that Facebook Inc experienced similarly rapid growth
after opening its API to advertisers in 2011.