Twitter rolls out app-install ads globally

SAN FRANCISCO, June 30 Twitter Inc began rolling out app-install ads globally on Monday, expanding a mobile advertising format that has proven successful on rival platforms such as Facebook.

App-install ads have proven popular on Facebook and other social networks, driving a large portion of revenue growth.

Twitter said in a blogpost it decided to roll out the format, through which advertisers prompt users to download or launch apps, after a successful trial phase. It cited developer Playdots, which racked up over a million downloads for game "Twodots" through the service.

In its blogpost, Twitter also said it will offer a new pricing model based on cost-per-app-click, a variant of the standard cost-per-click structure employed by much of the Internet industry.

Twitter will charge advertisers only if a user clicks through an ad to Apple's or Google's app stores, or if they launch an app from Twitter that had been previously downloaded. (Reporting by San Francisco newsroom; Editing by Bernard Orr)