Twitter rolls out app-install ads globally

SAN FRANCISCO, June 30 Twitter Inc
began rolling out app-install ads globally on Monday, expanding
a mobile advertising format that has proven successful on rival
platforms such as Facebook.
App-install ads have proven popular on Facebook and other
social networks, driving a large portion of revenue growth.
Twitter said in a blogpost it decided to roll out the
format, through which advertisers prompt users to download or
launch apps, after a successful trial phase. It cited developer
Playdots, which racked up over a million downloads for game
"Twodots" through the service.
(here)
In its blogpost, Twitter also said it will offer a new
pricing model based on cost-per-app-click, a variant of the
standard cost-per-click structure employed by much of the
Internet industry.
Twitter will charge advertisers only if a user clicks
through an ad to Apple's or Google's app
stores, or if they launch an app from Twitter that had been
previously downloaded.
