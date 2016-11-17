Twitter CEO apologizes for allowing white supremacist ad

Nov 17 Twitter's Chief Executive Jack Dorsey
apologized on Thursday after the microblogging service let
through an ad promoting a white supremacist group.
"We made a mistake here and we apologize. Our automated
system allowed an ad promoting hate. Against our policy. We did
a retro and fixed," Dorsey tweeted. bit.ly/2f4MLcV
The ad titled "'New Article: The United States Was Founded
as a White People's Republic' on NEW ORDER website" showed eight
white children in a field. It was tweeted from an account with
the handle "@NEW_ORDER_1488".
Twitter had suspended several accounts linked to the
alt-right movement, USA Today reported on Wednesday.
The company, which has also been under criticism for not
doing enough to thwart cyber bullying, said on Tuesday that it
would upgrade some features to curb abusive behavior.
Twitter's advertising policy prevents advertisers from
promoting certain sensitive topics including hate speech or
discrimination against race, ethnicity, color, religion and
sexual orientation.
(Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil
D'Silva)