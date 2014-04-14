Dutch police question girl, 14, over American Airlines Twitter threat

AMSTERDAM, April 14 Dutch police said on Monday
they were questioning a 14-year-old girl in connection with an
apparent threat she sent to American Airlines via Twitter over
the weekend.
A spokeswoman for Rotterdam police said the girl, who has
not been named but who called herself Sarah on the social
networking site, had addressed a tweet to the U.S.-based airline
implying she was a militant planning an attack.
"hello my name's Ibrahim and I'm from Afghanistan. I'm part
of Al Qaida and on June 1st I'm gonna do something really big
bye," she wrote on Sunday from the account @Queen_Demetriax,
which Twitter now shows as suspended.
Police spokeswoman Tinet De Jong said the girl was being
questioned in the company of a relative at a police station in
Rotterdam after Twitter had disclosed to them the Internet
address from which she had written the message.
"We are asking her right now why she sent out these
messages," she said, adding that police had asked the airline if
it wanted to press charges.
"Much will depend on whether or not she's done anything like
this before," De Jong said, saying it would be for prosecutors
to decide what if any charges she should face.
American Airlines replied to the girl in a tweet that has
since been deleted, saying her details would be passed to the
Federal Bureau of Investigation.
"omfg I was kidding... I'm so sorry I'm scared now," the
girl replied.
A British man who joked four years ago that he would blow an
airport "sky high" after it closed because of snow had his
conviction for sending a "menacing" message overturned on appeal
after a two-year legal battle.
(Reporting By Thomas Escritt; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)