REFILE-Twitter says to accelerate push for content partnerships in Asia

SINGAPORE Aug 18 Twitter Inc said on
Tuesday it plans to accelerate its push for content partnerships
in Asia Pacific and the Middle East.
It has appointed a Singapore-based executive, Rishi Jaitly,
to boost teams in major markets such as Australia, India, and
Japan as well as to expand into Greater China and Southeast
Asia, the company said in a statement. Jaitly was previously
Twitter's market director for India and Southeast Asia.
Twitter has been aggressively expanding its capabilities to
carry pictures, video and interactive content.
