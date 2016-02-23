U.S. actor Adam Baldwin quits Twitter, prompting some cheers

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Feb 23 Hollywood actor and
controversial Twitter figure Adam Baldwin said he was
ditching the social media platform to protest alleged
censorship, and some users on Tuesday cheered his departure.
The actor, who is no relation to the Baldwin brothers and is
best known for his role in the movie "Full Metal Jacket," said
in a report on the website Independent Journal Review on Monday:
"I've had enough. Twitter is dead to me ... I'm going to find
greener pastures elsewhere and I'm not coming back."
On Tuesday, his Twitter page contained just one tweet from
the previous day: "Hi @Twitter: Fire @jack and disband the
'Trust and Safety' Council. Here's why," Baldwin said, referring
to Twitter's chief executive, Jack Dorsey. He then linked to an
article published in the online magazine The Federalist about
Twitter suspending the account of Robert Stacy McCain, a
conservative blogger and critic of feminism.
In February, Twitter said it was creating a Trust and Safety
Council to ensure people felt safe expressing themselves on the
platform. Critics have suggested the council is a vehicle for
censorship, and some have protested McCain's account suspension
under the hashtag #FreeStacy.
A Twitter spokesman on Tuesday declined to comment on the
matter, saying the company does not discuss individual accounts
for privacy reasons. A spokeswoman for Baldwin also declined to
comment.
Baldwin is no stranger to Twitter controversy. According to
multiple media reports, he helped popularize #GamerGate, the
hashtag associated with a movement in which self-described video
game fans lashed out aggressively online at criticism about
sexism in gaming culture. The movement came into general public
view about two years ago.
Several social media users took to Twitter on Tuesday
to cheer Baldwin's departure from the platform. Nerdista
(@Nerdista) tweeted, "What is twitter without Adam Baldwin?
Better, I think."
No It's Rebecca (@NoItsRebecca) said: "Adam Baldwin left
Twitter? Site automatically got safer and better (in my
opinion.)"
Not all users liked the decision. Jamie Jeffords
(@JamieJeffords) tweeted on Tuesday, "Adam Baldwin is free to do
as he likes, but quitting @twitter to protest the censoring of
conservatives is counter productive."
(Editing by Anjali Athavaley and Jonathan Oatis)