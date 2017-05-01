REFILE-Twitter partners with Bloomberg for streaming TV news - WSJ (April 30)

(Corrects April 30 story to add news source in headline)
April 30 Twitter Inc is partnering with
Bloomberg Media for a round-the-clock streaming television news
service on the social networking platform, the Wall Street
Journal reported on Sunday.
The channel, which is yet to be named and is expected to
begin operations this fall, would be announced Monday, WSJ said.
on.wsj.com/2oNTp10
Twitter's user growth has stalled in the past few quarters
and the company has been trying to convince advertisers that it
will strengthen its user base.
As part of its efforts, it has updated its product offerings
including live video broadcasts from its app and launched new
features to attract users.
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey said in an internal memo last
October one of the company's missions was defined as being the
"people's news network".
Twitter has made a push into news and sports on mobile
devices last year and this foray could pique the interest of a
media company as an acquirer, analysts have said.
(Reporting by Shalini Nagarajan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Gopakumar Warrier)