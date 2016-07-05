Twitter names former Facebook technology chief to its board

UPDATE 1-Retailer Casino confident over 2017 as France and Brazil improve
* Estimated 2016 French op profit slightly over 500 mln euros
July 5 Twitter Inc said it had appointed former Facebook Inc Chief Technology Officer Bret Taylor to its board, effective immediately.
Taylor is currently the chief executive of startup Quip.
Taylor became the CTO of Facebook after it acquired FriendFeed, the social network he co-founded in 2007.
Before that, he was a group product manager at Alphabet Inc's Google, where he co-created Google Maps and started Google's Developer product group. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
* Estimated 2016 French op profit slightly over 500 mln euros
* Sterling rises from 3-month lows on dollar weakness (Adds sterling, Trump, Northern Ireland)
LONDON, Jan 17 European shares were dragged lower by miners and carmakers on Tuesday, as markets awaited details of Britain's Brexit position in a late morning speech by Prime Minister Theresa May.