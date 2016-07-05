版本:
2016年 7月 6日

Twitter names former Facebook technology chief to its board

July 5 Twitter Inc said it had appointed former Facebook Inc Chief Technology Officer Bret Taylor to its board, effective immediately.

Taylor is currently the chief executive of startup Quip.

Taylor became the CTO of Facebook after it acquired FriendFeed, the social network he co-founded in 2007.

Before that, he was a group product manager at Alphabet Inc's Google, where he co-created Google Maps and started Google's Developer product group. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

