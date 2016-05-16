CORRECTED-Twitter appoints BET Networks CEO Debra Lee to board

UPDATE 1-HSBC to shift staff from Britain to Paris after Brexit
* Shares up 1 percent by 0821 GMT (Adds details, share price)
(Adds "to its board" in paragraph 1)
May 16 Twitter Inc said it appointed Debra Lee, the chief executive of Viacom Inc subsidiary BET Networks, to its board, effective immediately.
The company also said it appointed Marjorie Scardino as lead independent director.
Scardino will succeed Peter Currie, whose term will end after the company's 2016 annual meeting, which is scheduled for May 25. (Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* Shares up 1 percent by 0821 GMT (Adds details, share price)
LONDON, Jan 18 Britain's Brexit minister David Davis said the government had received positive responses from Brussels after Prime Minister Theresa May set out her priorities for upcoming negotiations on leaving the European Union.
JAKARTA, Jan 18 The Indonesian unit of U.S. copper miner Freeport McMoRan Inc is expected to pay more in taxes once it obtains a new mining permit, a finance ministry official said, as part of new rules on the mining sector in Southeast Asia's largest economy.