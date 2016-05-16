版本:
CORRECTED-Twitter appoints BET Networks CEO Debra Lee to board

(Adds "to its board" in paragraph 1)

May 16 Twitter Inc said it appointed Debra Lee, the chief executive of Viacom Inc subsidiary BET Networks, to its board, effective immediately.

The company also said it appointed Marjorie Scardino as lead independent director.

Scardino will succeed Peter Currie, whose term will end after the company's 2016 annual meeting, which is scheduled for May 25. (Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

