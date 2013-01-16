Twitter to open office in social network-crazed Brazil

* Social network wants to monetize organic growth
* Follows in footsteps of Facebook and Amazon
By Esteban Israel
SAO PAULO, Jan 16 Without even setting foot in
Brazil, Twitter attracted 40 million subscribers in this social
network-obsessed nation.
Now the U.S. company is planning to open an office in Sao
Paulo to cash in on that growth in a bustling market where rival
Facebook has already set up shop.
"We believe our new office in Brazil will allow us to get
closer to the users and show the value of our platform," the
company's new country manager for Brazil, Guilherme Ribenboim,
told Reuters in a recent interview.
"Brazil has rather mature Internet and advertisement
markets. Our audience is very big and active," he said. "We are
going to try to monetize it."
Brazil is already Twitter's second-biggest market after the
United States in terms of accounts and ranks fifth by usage,
ac cording to the Paris-based market intelligence firm Semiocast.
The world's sixth-largest economy, Brazil boasts a swelling
middle class, which along with low Internet penetration has
already lured other U.S. technology giants such as Facebook,
Netflix and Amazon.
All face the same challenge: how to turn huge audiences into
profit.
Twitter, a privately held company valued at more than $8
billion, has at least two other good reasons to be in Brazil:
the 2014 World Cup and the 2016 Olympic Games.
The social network hit a record 150 million messages during
the London Games last year, displaying its business potential
through hefty advertising contracts and unprecedented
integration with TV networks.
"The World Cup and the Olympic Games offer huge
opportunities to leverage and show the potential of Twitter,"
said Ribenboim, 40, a former Yahoo! VP for Latin America.
"It is already happening. We are talking (to advertisers)
looking for opportunities, strategies."
Although the number of accounts almost doubled over the last
year, usage is growing slowly in Brazil.
Analysts say that's probably due to Facebook's viral
expansion in Brazil, where its interactive platform is seen as
more attractive than Twitter's 140-character messages.
Ribenboim said the future battle for Brazil will be weighed
over the air waves.
Currently just one third of the Brazil's tweets are posted
from mobile devices, half of the volume in the United States.
But that is likely to change soon as the nation's emerging
middle class comes online through their new smartphones.