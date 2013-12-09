版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 12月 10日 星期二 01:25 BJT

BRIEF-Twitter shares up 8.3 percent

NEW YORK Dec 9 Twitter Inc : * Shares up 8.3 percent to $48.70

