2013年 12月 16日

BRIEF-Twitter down 1.2 percent premarket after downgrades

NEW YORK Dec 16 Twitter Inc : * Down 1.2 percent to $58.30 in premarket after Suntrust cuts to neutral rating and Wells Fargo downgrades to underperform rating
