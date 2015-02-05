版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 2月 6日 星期五 07:01 BJT

BRIEF-Twitter CEO says "quarter specific factors" impacted Q4 user additions

Feb 5 Twitter Inc : * CEO says "quarter specific factors" impacted Q4 user additions * CEO says those factors included seasonality and the launch of Apple ios8 * CEO: we have agreed to a relationship with Google Inc * CFO says Google partnership will roll out several months from now, not in Q1
