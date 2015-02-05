BRIEF-Twitter CEO says "quarter specific factors" impacted Q4 user additions

BRIEF-BRT Apartments Q2 adjusted FFO per share $0.16
* BRT Apartments Corp reports second fiscal quarter results for March 31, 2017
Feb 5 Twitter Inc : * CEO says "quarter specific factors" impacted Q4 user additions * CEO says those factors included seasonality and the launch of Apple ios8 * CEO: we have agreed to a relationship with Google Inc * CFO says Google partnership will roll out several months from now, not in Q1
* BRT Apartments Corp reports second fiscal quarter results for March 31, 2017
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $20.0 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2r3d8Hd) Further company coverage:
* Q1 loss per share C$0.02 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: