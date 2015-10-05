Twitter names Jack Dorsey permanent CEO

Oct 5 Twitter Inc named interim Chief
Executive Jack Dorsey as its permanent CEO on Monday.
Dorsey has served as interim CEO for the past three months,
after former Dick Costolo stepped down on July 1.
Dorsey will remain the head of fast-growing mobile payments
company Square, potentially setting up a conflict of interests
for the co-founder of both companies.
Twitter previously said the CEO job would be a full-time
position, which seemed to exclude Dorsey as long as he continued
to run Square.
(Reporting by Yasmeen Abutaleb and Abhirup Roy; Editing by Bill
Rigby and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)