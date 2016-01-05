Twitter considering 10,000-character limit for tweets - Re/code

Jan 5 Twitter Inc is building a new feature that will allow users post messages as long as 10,000 characters, Re/code reported.

The micro-blogging website, which currently has a 140-character limit, is considering launching the service toward the end of the first quarter, Re/code reported, citing sources familiar with the plans.

Twitter was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting By Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)