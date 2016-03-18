Twitter to keep 140-character limit, says CEO Jack Dorsey

BRIEF-Twitter's Fabric acquired by Google- blog
* Fabric says signed agreement to be acquired by Google and team to join Google's developer products group- blog Source http://bit.ly/2k4L5Hm
March 18 Twitter Inc will keep the 140-character limit for tweets, Chief Executive Jack Dorsey said on Friday.
"It's staying. It's a good constraint for us and it allows for of-the-moment brevity," Dorsey said on NBC's Today Show when asked whether the limit was staying.
Technology news website Re/code reported in January that Twitter was building a new feature that would allow users to post tweets as long as 10,000 characters.
Twitter never confirmed that it was considering 10,000-character tweets.
A Twitter spokesman on Friday declined to elaborate on Dorsey's comments, other than to say "Jack's comments stand on their own." (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
NEW YORK, Jan 18 (IFR) - Colombia, rated Baa2/BBB/BBB, has amassed a US$9bn order book on a two-part bond US dollar bond ahead of pricing later on Wednesday, according to a lead on the deal.
WASHINGTON, Jan 18 The U.S. Labor Department has sued Oracle America Inc, alleging that the technology company systematically paid its white, male employees more than other workers and discriminated against non-Asian applicants in its recruiting and hiring efforts.