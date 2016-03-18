Twitter to keep 140-character limit, says CEO Jack Dorsey

March 18 Twitter Inc will keep the 140-character limit for tweets, Chief Executive Jack Dorsey said on Friday.

"It's staying. It's a good constraint for us and it allows for of-the-moment brevity," Dorsey said on NBC's Today Show when asked whether the limit was staying.

Technology news website Re/code reported in January that Twitter was building a new feature that would allow users to post tweets as long as 10,000 characters.

Twitter never confirmed that it was considering 10,000-character tweets.

A Twitter spokesman on Friday declined to elaborate on Dorsey's comments, other than to say "Jack's comments stand on their own." (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)