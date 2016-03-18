UPDATE 1-Twitter to keep 140-character limit, CEO says

BRIEF-Twitter's Fabric acquired by Google- blog
* Fabric says signed agreement to be acquired by Google and team to join Google's developer products group- blog Source http://bit.ly/2k4L5Hm
(Adds Twitter users' comments, background)
March 18 Twitter Inc's 140-character tweets are here to stay, Chief Executive Jack Dorsey said on Friday, ending speculation that the microblogging site might abandon one of its trademark features for a 10,000-character limit.
"It's staying. It's a good constraint for us and it allows for of-the-moment brevity," Dorsey said on NBC's Today Show.
A Twitter spokesman declined to elaborate.
In January, technology news website Re/code reported that Twitter was building a new feature that would allow tweets as long as 10,000 characters.
Twitter has declined to comment on the feature directly. But Dorsey tweeted the day of the report that the company had seen more screenshots of text posted as a way to get around the 140-character limit.
"We're not going to be shy about building more utility and power into Twitter for people," Dorsey wrote at the time, also in a screenshot of text that was longer than 140 characters.
Dorsey has changed some of Twitter's core features since he returned to run Twitter permanently in October. Twitter has added "Moments," which allows users to easily find tweets about the day's biggest news stories, and changed the shape of its "favorite" icon from a star to a heart. (Reporting by Yasmeen Abutaleb in San Francisco and Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Richard Chang)
NEW YORK, Jan 18 (IFR) - Colombia, rated Baa2/BBB/BBB, has amassed a US$9bn order book on a two-part bond US dollar bond ahead of pricing later on Wednesday, according to a lead on the deal.
WASHINGTON, Jan 18 The U.S. Labor Department has sued Oracle America Inc, alleging that the technology company systematically paid its white, male employees more than other workers and discriminated against non-Asian applicants in its recruiting and hiring efforts.