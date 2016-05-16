Twitter to eliminate photos and links in character count: report

May 16 Twitter Inc users will soon have
more flexibility in writing tweets because the company plans to
stop including photos and links as part of its 140-character
limit, according to a Bloomberg report.
The social media platform has faced stagnant user growth.
Months earlier, Twitter Chief Executive Jack Dorsey said the
company would simplify its product in an effort to attract new
users.
"We think there's a lot of opportunity in our product to fix
some broken windows that we know are inhibiting growth," Dorsey
said during a February earnings call.
Links currently take up to 23 characters of a tweet,
limiting the amount of commentary that users can offer when
sharing articles or other content.
Twitter has faced stagnant user growth, and shares have
fallen more than 70 percent over the past year.
Twitter declined to comment on the report.
