Twitter changes tweet format but keeps 140-character limit

May 24 User names and media attachments such as
photos and videos will no longer count towards the length of a
tweet, Twitter Inc said on Tuesday, but the
140-character limit will stay.
Twitter said the change, part of its efforts to simplify its
microblogging service, will come into effect in the next few
months.
"A few simple changes to make conversations on Twitter
easier! And no more removing characters for images or videos!,"
Chief Executive Jack Dorsey said in a 115-character tweet. (bit.ly/1s78BmY)
The length of tweets were originally designed to include a
user's name and still fit within the 160-character SMS messaging
format used for mobile phones.
Dorsey has said the company, which has been facing
stagnating user growth, will simplify its product in an effort
to attract new users.
Links currently take up to 23 characters of a tweet,
limiting the amount of commentary that users can offer when
sharing articles or other content.
Twitter's shares touched a record low at $13.72 on Tuesday
after brokerage MoffetNathanson downgraded the company's stock
to "sell" from "neutral".
(Reporting by Narottam Medhora and Anya George Tharakan in
Bengaluru)